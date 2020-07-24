Siebert Williams Shank & Co’s Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Company

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara maintained a Buy rating on WPX Energy (WPX) on July 16 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -22.3% and a 24.9% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WPX Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.42, implying a 39.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.43 and a one-year low of $1.94. Currently, WPX Energy has an average volume of 11.1M.

WPX Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on exploiting, developing and growing its oil positions in the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company was founded on April 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.