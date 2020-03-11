Siebert Williams Shank & Co’s Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Company

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara downgraded SM Energy (SM) to Hold on March 9 and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.78, close to its 52-week low of $1.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -29.0% and a 21.6% success rate. Sorbara covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Extraction Oil & Gas, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SM Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $8.88, which is a 313.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Raymond James also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $18.92 and a one-year low of $1.16. Currently, SM Energy has an average volume of 4.28M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SM in relation to earlier this year.

SM Energy Co. is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.