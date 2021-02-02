Siebert Williams Shank & Co Upgrades Marathon Oil (MRO) to Buy

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara upgraded Marathon Oil (MRO) to Buy on January 22 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -16.1% and a 30.1% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Laredo Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Marathon Oil with a $8.68 average price target, which is a 17.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, Mizuho Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $11.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Marathon Oil’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $761 million and GAAP net loss of $317 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.25 billion and had a net profit of $165 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S. The International segment engages in oil and gas development and production across international locations primarily in Equatorial Guinea and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.