Siebert Williams Shank & Co Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Matador Resources (MTDR)

In a report issued on July 16, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co maintained a Hold rating on Matador Resources (MTDR), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -22.3% and a 24.9% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Concho Resources, and Laredo Petroleum.

Matador Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.89, a 29.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.83 and a one-year low of $1.11. Currently, Matador Resources has an average volume of 5.46M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MTDR in relation to earlier this year.

Matador Resources Co. is a holding company engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; and Midstream. The Exploration & Production segment is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties and is currently focused primarily on the oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. The Midstream segment conducts midstream operations in support of the company’s exploration, development and production operations and provides natural gas processing, oil transportation services, natural gas, oil and salt water gathering services and salt water disposal services to third parties. The company was founded by Joseph William Foran and Scott E. King in July 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.