Siebert Williams Shank & Co Sticks to Their Buy Rating for PDC Energy (PDCE)

In a report issued on July 16, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co maintained a Buy rating on PDC Energy (PDCE), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -22.3% and a 24.9% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for PDC Energy with a $20.33 average price target, which is a 33.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Based on PDC Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $757 million and GAAP net loss of $465 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $135 million and had a GAAP net loss of $120 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PDCE in relation to earlier this year.

PDC Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.