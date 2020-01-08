Siebert Williams Shank & Co Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Diamondback (FANG)

In a report released yesterday, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co maintained a Buy rating on Diamondback (FANG), with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $96.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -14.5% and a 32.5% success rate. Sorbara covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Extraction Oil & Gas, Jagged Peak Energy, and Matador Resources.

Diamondback has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.07, which is a 29.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $148.00 price target.

Diamondback’s market cap is currently $15.54B and has a P/E ratio of 13.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.11.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is independent oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It focuses on the Permian Basin. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

