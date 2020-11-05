Siebert Williams Shank & Co Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara maintained a Hold rating on Laredo Petroleum (LPI) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.48, close to its 52-week low of $6.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -24.8% and a 21.2% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Laredo Petroleum with a $11.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $61.00 and a one-year low of $6.60. Currently, Laredo Petroleum has an average volume of 430.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.