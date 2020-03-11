Siebert Williams Shank & Co Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

In a report issued on March 9, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co maintained a Hold rating on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -29.0% and a 21.6% success rate. Sorbara covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Extraction Oil & Gas, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cabot Oil & Gas with a $18.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $27.65 and a one-year low of $13.06. Currently, Cabot Oil & Gas has an average volume of 9.21M.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.