Siebert Williams Shank & Co Sticks to Its Buy Rating for PDC Energy (PDCE)

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara maintained a Buy rating on PDC Energy (PDCE) on March 9 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.55, close to its 52-week low of $6.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -29.0% and a 21.6% success rate. Sorbara covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Extraction Oil & Gas, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PDC Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.14, implying a 296.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, MKM Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Based on PDC Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $20.95 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $179 million.

PDC Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.