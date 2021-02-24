Siebert Williams Shank & Co Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara maintained a Buy rating on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.9% and a 32.9% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Laredo Petroleum.

Cabot Oil & Gas has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $21.13.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cabot Oil & Gas’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $291 million and GAAP net loss of $14.96 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $429 million and had a net profit of $90.36 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.