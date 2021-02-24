Siebert Williams Shank & Co Remains a Hold on Range Resources (RRC)

In a report released today, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co reiterated a Hold rating on Range Resources (RRC), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.43, close to its 52-week high of $11.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.9% and a 32.9% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Laredo Petroleum.

Range Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.83, a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Range Resources’ market cap is currently $2.67B and has a P/E ratio of -1.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.59.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.