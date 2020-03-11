Siebert Williams Shank & Co Remains a Buy on Pioneer Natural (PXD)

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara maintained a Buy rating on Pioneer Natural (PXD) on March 9 and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.86, close to its 52-week low of $64.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -29.0% and a 21.6% success rate. Sorbara covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Extraction Oil & Gas, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pioneer Natural is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $155.08, implying an 119.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $197.00 price target.

Pioneer Natural’s market cap is currently $13.23B and has a P/E ratio of 17.78. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.09.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PXD in relation to earlier this year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects.

