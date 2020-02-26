Siebert Williams Shank & Co Reiterates Their Hold Rating on Oasis Petroleum (OAS)

In a report released today, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co reiterated a Hold rating on Oasis Petroleum (OAS), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.77, close to its 52-week low of $1.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -20.5% and a 23.7% success rate. Sorbara covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Extraction Oil & Gas, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Oasis Petroleum with a $3.75 average price target, which is a 95.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Oasis Petroleum’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $76.41 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $222 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Oasis Petroleum, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of onshore, unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream Services, and Well Services. The Exploration and Production segment refers to the sale of oil, and natural gas production.