Siebert Williams Shank & Co Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Pioneer Natural (PXD)

In a report released today, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co reiterated a Buy rating on Pioneer Natural (PXD), with a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $81.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -25.2% and a 23.3% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Matador Resources, Concho Resources, and Laredo Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pioneer Natural with a $96.11 average price target, implying a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

Based on Pioneer Natural’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.64 billion and net profit of $344 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.2 billion and had a net profit of $323 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PXD in relation to earlier this year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The firm also maintains an office in Midland, Texas and field offices in its area of operation. The company was founded in August 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

