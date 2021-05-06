Siebert Williams Shank & Co Maintains Their Hold Rating on Callon (CPE)

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara maintained a Hold rating on Callon (CPE) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.47, close to its 52-week high of $42.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.0% and a 34.1% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Magnolia Oil & Gas, and Matador Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Callon with a $33.44 average price target.

Callon’s market cap is currently $1.85B and has a P/E ratio of -0.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.43.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Callon Petroleum Co. engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.