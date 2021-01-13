Siebert Williams Shank & Co Maintains Their Buy Rating on Parsley Energy (PE)

In a report issued on December 3, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co maintained a Buy rating on Parsley Energy (PE), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.93, close to its 52-week high of $18.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -14.7% and a 30.6% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Parsley Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.91, which is a -10.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 10, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.29 and a one-year low of $3.92. Currently, Parsley Energy has an average volume of 8.23M.

Parsley Energy, Inc. is an oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Its portfolio includes Midland and Southern Delaware basin. The company was founded by Bryan Sheffield, Mike Hinson, and Paul Treadwell in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

