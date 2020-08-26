Siebert Williams Shank & Co Maintains a Hold Rating on QEP Resources (QEP)

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara maintained a Hold rating on QEP Resources (QEP) on August 13 and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -21.1% and a 25.7% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for QEP Resources with a $1.75 average price target, which is a 30.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $5.11 and a one-year low of $0.26. Currently, QEP Resources has an average volume of 8.89M.

QEP Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses in the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota, Wyoming and Utah) and the Southern Region (primarily in Texas and Louisiana) geographical regions. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.