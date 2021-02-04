Siebert Williams Shank & Co Keeps Their Hold Rating on QEP Resources (QEP)

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara maintained a Hold rating on QEP Resources (QEP) on March 12 and set a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.13, close to its 52-week high of $3.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -16.0% and a 30.3% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Laredo Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for QEP Resources with a $3.30 average price target, an 11.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Wells Fargo also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Based on QEP Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $178 million and GAAP net loss of $49.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $308 million and had a net profit of $81 million.

QEP Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses in the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota, Wyoming and Utah) and the Southern Region (primarily in Texas and Louisiana) geographical regions. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

