Siebert Williams Shank & Co Keeps Their Hold Rating on Marathon Oil (MRO)

In a report issued on December 3, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co maintained a Hold rating on Marathon Oil (MRO), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -14.7% and a 30.6% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

Marathon Oil has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $7.54, implying a -4.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 19, Scotiabank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Based on Marathon Oil’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $761 million and GAAP net loss of $317 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.25 billion and had a net profit of $165 million.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S. The International segment engages in oil and gas development and production across international locations primarily in Equatorial Guinea and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.