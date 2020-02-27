Siebert Williams Shank & Co Keeps Their Buy Rating on QEP Resources (QEP)

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara reiterated a Buy rating on QEP Resources (QEP) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.17, close to its 52-week low of $2.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -21.0% and a 23.5% success rate. Sorbara covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Extraction Oil & Gas, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

QEP Resources has an analyst consensus of Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on QEP Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $81 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $629 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

QEP Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses in the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota, Wyoming and Utah) and the Southern Region (primarily in Texas and Louisiana) geographical regions. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More on QEP: