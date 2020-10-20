Siebert Williams Shank & Co Keeps Their Buy Rating on Pioneer Natural (PXD)

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara maintained a Buy rating on Pioneer Natural (PXD) today and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -23.6% and a 21.2% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

Pioneer Natural has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $121.08, implying a 33.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 12, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Based on Pioneer Natural’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.14 billion and GAAP net loss of $439 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.38 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $169 million.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The firm also maintains an office in Midland, Texas and field offices in its area of operation. The company was founded in August 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

