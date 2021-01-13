Siebert Williams Shank & Co Keeps a Hold Rating on SM Energy (SM)

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara maintained a Hold rating on SM Energy (SM) on December 3 and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.37, close to its 52-week high of $11.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -14.7% and a 30.6% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SM Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00, representing a -6.0% downside. In a report issued on December 11, Susquehanna also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

SM Energy’s market cap is currently $1.19B and has a P/E ratio of -1.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.48.

SM Energy Co. is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.