Siebert Williams Shank & Co Initiates a Hold Rating on Marathon Oil (MRO)

Marathon Oil (MRO) received a Hold rating and a $15.00 price target from Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara on December 20. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -16.3% and a 31.3% success rate. Sorbara covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Extraction Oil & Gas, Jagged Peak Energy, and Carrizo Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marathon Oil is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.71.

The company has a one-year high of $18.93 and a one-year low of $11.06. Currently, Marathon Oil has an average volume of 11.29M.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International.