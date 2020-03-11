Siebert Williams Shank & Co Downgrades Callon (CPE) to Hold

In a report issued on March 9, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co downgraded Callon (CPE) to Hold, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.49, close to its 52-week low of $0.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -29.0% and a 21.6% success rate. Sorbara covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Extraction Oil & Gas, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

Callon has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $4.93, which is a 594.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, SunTrust Robinson also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $1.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.52 and a one-year low of $0.38. Currently, Callon has an average volume of 18.16M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CPE in relation to earlier this year.

Callon Petroleum Co. engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

