Siebert Williams Shank & Co Believes PDC Energy (PDCE) Won’t Stop Here

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara maintained a Buy rating on PDC Energy (PDCE) on December 3 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.17, close to its 52-week high of $25.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -14.7% and a 30.6% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PDC Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.00, implying a -0.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 10, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.83 and a one-year low of $4.51. Currently, PDC Energy has an average volume of 1.32M.

PDC Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.