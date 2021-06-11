Siebert Williams Shank & Co Believes Denbury (DEN) Won’t Stop Here

Denbury (DEN) received a Buy rating and a $100.00 price target from Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $70.02, close to its 52-week high of $71.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -2.2% and a 35.8% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Magnolia Oil & Gas, and Matador Resources.

Denbury has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.67, an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Denbury’s market cap is currently $3.5B and has a P/E ratio of -12.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.51.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Denbury Inc focuses on injecting carbon dioxide to enhance production from mature, conventional fields. At the end of 2018, the company reported net proved reserves of 262 million barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 60 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2018 at a ratio of 97% oil and 3% natural gas.