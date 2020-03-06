Sidoti Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Korn Ferry (KFY)

In a report released today, Marc Riddick from Sidoti maintained a Buy rating on Korn Ferry (KFY), with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.88, close to its 52-week low of $34.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Riddick is ranked #1415 out of 6278 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry’s market cap is currently $1.98B and has a P/E ratio of 11.11. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.58.

Korn Ferry engages in the provision of global organizational consulting firm. It’s solutions include organizational strategy, talent acquisition, rewards & benefits, assessment & succession and leadership development. The company helps organizations select and hire the talent they need to execute their strategy.