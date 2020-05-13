Sidoti Sticks to Their Buy Rating for EZCORP (EZPW)

In a report released today, Gregory Pendy from Sidoti maintained a Buy rating on EZCORP (EZPW), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.59.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for EZCORP with a $9.00 average price target, which is an 89.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

EZCORP’s market cap is currently $270.3M and has a P/E ratio of 43.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.76.

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn Includes Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru. The Other International segment includes Cashmax financial services operations in Canada. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Rollingwood, TX.