Sidoti Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Tupperware (TUP)

In a report released yesterday, Sidoti from Sidoti maintained a Buy rating on Tupperware (TUP), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.26.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tupperware with a $20.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.50 and a one-year low of $1.15. Currently, Tupperware has an average volume of 3.49M.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. Its product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands. The company was founded on February 8, 1996 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

