Sidoti Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT)

In a report released today, James Sidoti from Sidoti maintained a Buy rating on Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.97.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lemaitre Vascular is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.33.

The company has a one-year high of $38.64 and a one-year low of $18.77. Currently, Lemaitre Vascular has an average volume of 151.9K.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy. The company was founded by George D. LeMaitre on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.