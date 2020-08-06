Sidoti Maintains Their Hold Rating on US Concrete (USCR)

In a report released yesterday, Sidoti from Sidoti maintained a Hold rating on US Concrete (USCR), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.15.

US Concrete has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $26.00.

US Concrete’s market cap is currently $469.3M and has a P/E ratio of 29.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 26.14.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded in July 1997 and is headquartered in Euless, TX.