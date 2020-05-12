Sidoti Keeps a Buy Rating on J2 Global (JCOM)

In a report released today, Gregory Burns from Sidoti maintained a Buy rating on J2 Global (JCOM), with a price target of $104.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $75.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Burns covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CSG Systems International, Iridium Communications, and Audiocodes.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for J2 Global with a $95.38 average price target, a 21.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

J2 Global’s market cap is currently $3.96B and has a P/E ratio of 18.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.53.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Richard Ressler, a Director at JCOM bought 18,281 shares for a total of $419,001.

J2 Global, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Business Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Business Cloud Services segment offers online fax, virtual phone system, unified communications, online backup, customer relationship management, intellectual property licensing, global network operations, and customer support. The Digital Media segment includes display and video advertising, performance marketing, web properties, and licensing activities. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F. Rieley in December 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

