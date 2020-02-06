Sidoti Keeps a Buy Rating on EnerSys (ENS)

Sidoti analyst John Franzreb maintained a Buy rating on EnerSys (ENS) today and set a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Franzreb is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 57.9% success rate. Franzreb covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Gorman-Rupp Company, Powell Industries, and Hillenbrand.

EnerSys has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $93.00, representing a 22.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

EnerSys’ market cap is currently $3.27B and has a P/E ratio of 18.68. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.47.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 118 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ENS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

EnerSys manufactures and markets industrial batteries. It engages in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, manufactures and distributes reserve power and motive power batteries, chargers, power equipment and battery accessories to customers.