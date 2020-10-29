Sidoti Believes Haverty (HVT) Won’t Stop Here

Sidoti analyst Anthony Lebiedzinski maintained a Buy rating on Haverty (HVT) today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.09, close to its 52-week high of $25.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Lebiedzinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 61.5% success rate. Lebiedzinski covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hooker Furniture, Johnson Outdoors, and Casey’s General.

Haverty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.00.

Based on Haverty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $110 million and net profit of $13.64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $192 million and had a net profit of $6.05 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HVT in relation to earlier this year.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The company offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company. The company was founded by James Joseph Haverty in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.