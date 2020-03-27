SI-Bone (SIBN) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained a Buy rating on SI-Bone (SIBN) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 53.9% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SI-Bone with a $24.75 average price target.

Based on SI-Bone’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $19.81 million and GAAP net loss of $9.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.62 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.31 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 91 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SIBN in relation to earlier this year.

SI-BONE, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the research and development of minimally invasive surgical implant system. Its product, iFuse, seeks to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain. The company was founded by Mark A. Reiley and Jeffrey W. Dunn on March 18, 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.