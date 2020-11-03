SI-Bone (SIBN) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on SI-Bone (SIBN) yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 48.0% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and SeaSpine Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SI-Bone is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.50.

The company has a one-year high of $26.41 and a one-year low of $7.20. Currently, SI-Bone has an average volume of 256.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SIBN in relation to earlier this year.

SI-BONE, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the research and development of minimally invasive surgical implant system. Its product, iFuse, seeks to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain. The company was founded by Mark A. Reiley and Jeffrey W. Dunn on March 18, 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.