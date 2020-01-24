SI-Bone (SIBN) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on SI-Bone (SIBN) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.52, close to its 52-week high of $22.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 53.4% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphatec Holdings, Globus Medical, and ConforMIS.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SI-Bone with a $27.33 average price target.

Based on SI-Bone’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.31 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.31 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 86 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SIBN in relation to earlier this year.

SI-BONE, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the research and development of minimally invasive surgical implant system. Its product, iFuse, seeks to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.