Shutterstock (SSTK) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Youssef Squali from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Hold rating on Shutterstock (SSTK), with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 63.6% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Shutterstock with a $38.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $45.98 and a one-year low of $28.77. Currently, Shutterstock has an average volume of 267K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Shutterstock, Inc. engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial. The Other Category segment comprises of webdam. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.