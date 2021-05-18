Shutterstock (SSTK) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Bernie McTernan from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Shutterstock (SSTK), with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.24.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 55.7% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penn National Gaming, Peloton Interactive, and Discovery.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shutterstock is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $104.25.

Based on Shutterstock’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $183 million and net profit of $29.51 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $161 million and had a net profit of $4.32 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SSTK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

Shutterstock, Inc. engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial. The Other Category segment comprises of webdam. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.