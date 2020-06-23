Shotspotter (SSTI) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Tyler Wood from Northland Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Shotspotter (SSTI), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 73.9% success rate. Wood covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, PROS Holdings, and SPS Commerce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shotspotter is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.71.

The company has a one-year high of $45.61 and a one-year low of $18.44. Currently, Shotspotter has an average volume of 127K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides gunshot detection solutions that help law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. It offers solutions on a fobased subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.