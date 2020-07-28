Shore Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Close Brothers Group (CBGPF)

In a report issued on May 22, Shore Capital from Shore Capital reiterated a Hold rating on Close Brothers Group (CBGPF). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.63, close to its 52-week low of $10.42.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Close Brothers Group with a $479.87 average price target, which is a 4415.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, Canaccord Genuity also upgraded the stock to Hold with a p1197.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.60 and a one-year low of $10.42. Currently, Close Brothers Group has an average volume of 195.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CBGPF in relation to earlier this year.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries. The Commercial Finance segment segment lends principally to small and medium-sized enterprises, both through its direct sales force and via brokers. The Property Finance segment specializes in short-term residential development finance, refurbishment, and bridging loans in London, the South East, and selected regional locations. The Securities segment consists of Winterflood, a market-maker for retail stock brokers and institutions. The Asset Management segment provides financial advice and investment management services to private clients. The company was founded by William Brooks Close in 1878 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.