Shore Capital Believes Standard Chartered (SCBFF) Still Has Room to Grow

Shore Capital analyst Shore Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Standard Chartered (SCBFF) on May 7. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.17, close to its 52-week high of $7.32.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Standard Chartered with a $6.39 average price target, implying a -12.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a £6.29 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Standard Chartered’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.94 billion and net profit of $1.09 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.43 billion and had a net profit of $510 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SCBFF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Standard Chartered Plc engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Institutional Banking, Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Central and Other Items. The Corporate and Institutional Banking segment supports clients with transaction banking, corporate finance, financial markets, and borrowing needs. The Retail Banking segment offers digital banking services, such as deposits, payments, financing products and wealth management, as well as supporting business banking needs. The Commercial Banking segment consists of international financial solutions in areas such as trade finance, cash management, financial markets, and corporate finance. The Private Banking segment comprises of suite of investment, credit, and wealth planning solutions. The company was founded on November 18, 1969 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.