Shopify (SHOP): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

Wells Fargo analyst Timothy Willi maintained a Buy rating on Shopify (SHOP) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $378.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Willi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 55.7% success rate. Willi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Fidelity National Info, and Alliance Data Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Shopify with a $485.25 average price target, implying a 18.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $475.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $593.90 and a one-year low of $197.35. Currently, Shopify has an average volume of 2.71M.

Shopify, Inc. operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting. It focuses on merchant and subscription solutions. The company was founded by Tobias Albin Lütke, Daniel Weinand and Scott Lake on September 28, 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

