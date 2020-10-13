Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Receives a Buy from Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser maintained a Buy rating on Shoe Carnival (SCVL) yesterday and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.33.

Shoe Carnival has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.75.

Shoe Carnival’s market cap is currently $520.3M and has a P/E ratio of 49.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.80.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SCVL in relation to earlier this year.

Shoe Carnival, Inc. engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.