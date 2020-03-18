Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Receives a Buy from Susquehanna

In a report released today, Sam Poser from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Shoe Carnival (SCVL), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.79, close to its 52-week low of $12.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.2% and a 38.6% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Lululemon Athletica.

The the analyst consensus on Shoe Carnival is currently a Hold rating.

The company has a one-year high of $40.00 and a one-year low of $12.56. Currently, Shoe Carnival has an average volume of 174.5K.

Shoe Carnival, Inc. engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.