Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Receives a Buy from Pivotal Research

In a report released today, Mitch Kummetz from Pivotal Research reiterated a Buy rating on Shoe Carnival (SCVL), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 63.6% success rate. Kummetz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Columbia Sportswear, and Deckers Outdoor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Shoe Carnival with a $40.00 average price target.

Shoe Carnival’s market cap is currently $497.8M and has a P/E ratio of 45.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.66.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SCVL in relation to earlier this year.

Shoe Carnival, Inc. engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.