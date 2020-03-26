Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Receives a Buy from Pivotal Research

In a report released today, Mitch Kummetz from Pivotal Research reiterated a Buy rating on Shoe Carnival (SCVL), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 48.8% success rate. Kummetz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Foot Locker, Boot Barn, and Genesco.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Shoe Carnival with a $23.67 average price target, implying a 17.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $40.00 and a one-year low of $12.56. Currently, Shoe Carnival has an average volume of 184.3K.

Shoe Carnival, Inc. engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.