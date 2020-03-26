Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Gets a Buy Rating from Susquehanna

In a report released yesterday, Sam Poser from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Shoe Carnival (SCVL), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.6% and a 39.8% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Shoe Carnival with a $23.00 average price target, a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Pivotal Research also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Based on Shoe Carnival’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $275 million and net profit of $13.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $269 million and had a net profit of $12.05 million.

Shoe Carnival, Inc. engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.