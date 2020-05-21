Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Gets a Buy Rating from Susquehanna

In a report released today, Sam Poser from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Shoe Carnival (SCVL), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.5% and a 45.9% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Canada Goose Holdings, and Wolverine World Wide.

Shoe Carnival has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.75, which is a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 15, Pivotal Research also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Shoe Carnival’s market cap is currently $342.9M and has a P/E ratio of 8.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.13.

Shoe Carnival, Inc. engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.