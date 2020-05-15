Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Gets a Buy Rating from Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz reiterated a Buy rating on Shoe Carnival (SCVL) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 51.1% success rate. Kummetz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Columbia Sportswear, and Deckers Outdoor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Shoe Carnival with a $25.75 average price target.

Based on Shoe Carnival’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $240 million and net profit of $3.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $235 million and had a net profit of $1.36 million.

Shoe Carnival, Inc. engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.